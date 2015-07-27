GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
LAGOS, July 27 Nigeria's foreign debt stood at $10.32 billion in the first six months of the year, up 10 percent from $9.38 billion in the same period of last year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Monday.
Offshore debt in naira terms showed a 39.1 percent rise to 2.03 trillion naira, due to a weaker currency which lost 20.9 percent during the period, the government agency said.
The DMO said domestic debt stood at 8.39 trillion naira ($43 billion) by end-June against 7.42 trillion naira a year earlier. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares of China Southern Airlines are set to open up 5.3 percent on Monday after the Chinese carrier said it was negotiating a potential strategic tie-up with American Airlines .