* Nigeria domestic debt at 6.35 trillion naira
* Total debt to GDP ratio rises to 18.2 percent
* Gov't sets up fund to retire domestic debt
* Africa's top oil producer often squanders oil windfall
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, March 18 Nigeria will take action this
year to slash its domestic debt from around 6.35 trillion naira
($40 billion) because double-digit interest rates make the cost
of servicing it too high, the Minister of State for Finance said
on Monday.
It cost 699 billion naira to service the debt last year,
Yerima Lawan Ngama said, addressing delegates at a business
conference in Lagos. Interest rates on sovereign debt are around
10-11 percent.
"The cost of domestic debt is still very high. We are
discussing with the bankers' committee the high cost of interest
rates," he said.
He said Africa's top oil producer had set up a fund starting
at 100 billion naira that would begin retiring domestic debt
from this year. The overall debt to GDP ratio was 18.2 percent
at the end of 2012, he said, up from 16 percent a year earlier.
Africa's second-biggest economy is growing as an investment
destination as fiscal stability improves, its currency
stabilises and economic growth remains high. But investors are
wary of a long-established tendency to mismanage oil revenues,
mostly because of massive corruption.
In absolute terms, the budget deficit was expected to fall
to 585 billion naira in 2013, from 744 billion last year, he
said. The budget office said last month the deficit would fall
to 1.85 percent of GDP in 2013, from 2.85 percent last year.
"Nigeria has a very strong balance sheet now, compared with
a decade ago," Ngama said.
Nigeria's debt to GDP ratio is low by world standards but
high for a nation that still ranks among the top 10 oil
exporters - it pumps out 2 million barrels of oil a day, almost
all sold abroad. Much revenue is spent on a bloated civil
service, and Ngama said 60 percent of government spending was on
salaries last year.
OIL THEFT
Yields on Nigerian debt have fallen sharply by around 300
basis points since October, when JP Morgan included Nigeria in
its emerging market sovereign bond index, lowering government
borrowing costs. Yields are now only a little above inflation,
currently at 9.5 percent.
As Nigerian government bonds have rallied, so interest in
them from foreign investors has waned, which has hit the naira.
Analysts say if Africa's second biggest economy was better
managed, it would have a much lower debt to GDP ratio.
The deficit is to some extent artificial because Nigeria
normally saves more than it earns and deposits those savings
into its Excess Crude Account (ECA), which can give clearer
picture of whether its fiscal position is improving.
There is currently around $8 billion in it, according to the
latest figures. This is about double what it was
a year ago, but $1 billion less than in December, and under half
the $20 billion it contained in 2007.
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is keen to save more
for investment and to cushion against oil price shocks.
Parliament inflated the 2013 budget, which means Nigeria
could save less this year than last.
The country is also losing massive amounts of revenue to oil
theft by armed gangs, which Shell this month said was
"unprecedented", after its main Nembe Creek pipeline was hit.
"Our biggest challenges are fiscal leakages to oil theft and
corruption," Ngama said, adding that around 150,000 barrels a
day went missing, equal to more than Ghana's total output.
Businesses are urging the central bank to slash interest
rates at its next decision expected tomorrow. Inflation is now
under the bank's single digit target, but a shock fall in the
naira last week is likely to deter a rate cut.