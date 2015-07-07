Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
ABUJA, July 7 Nigeria will share out $1.8 billion of liquefied natural gas revenues between federal, state and local governments to cover a growing backlog of debt, the finance ministry said late on Monday.
A state governor said last month that the states owed a collective 658 billion naira ($3.3 billion) and have been unable to cover salaries.
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: