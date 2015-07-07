ABUJA, July 7 Nigeria will share out $1.8 billion of liquefied natural gas revenues between federal, state and local governments to cover a growing backlog of debt, the finance ministry said late on Monday.

A state governor said last month that the states owed a collective 658 billion naira ($3.3 billion) and have been unable to cover salaries.

