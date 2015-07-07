(Add presidency statement)
ABUJA, July 7 Nigeria will share $2.1 billion to
federal, state and local governments to reduce a growing backlog
of debts and restructure short-term loans as Africa's biggest
oil producer suffers declining revenues, the presidency said on
Tuesday.
Governors of Nigeria's 36 states met President Muhammadu
Buhari two weeks ago to request federal government support to
offset a funding crisis amid debts including unpaid salaries
totalling 658 billion naira.
Special adviser to the President Femi Adesina said, however,
that measures to deal with a debt crisis plagueing the states
did not include any drawing from the balance of $2.078 billion
in the oil savings Excess Crude Account.
The finance ministry had said late on Monday that Nigeria
would release 359.37 billion naira ($1.81 billion) of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) revenues to help ease the debt backlog, while
the accountant general said it would share out $1.7 billion from
its oil savings pot, Excess Crude Account (ECA).
"The measures approved by President Buhari to deal with the
problem of unpaid public sector salaries in many states are ...
the sharing of the $2.1 billion dividend paid ... by the Nigeria
Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG)," Adesina said in a
statement.
He said the central bank would offer interventions of
between 250 and 300 billion naira to help the States clear
backlog debt while the debt management office would restructure
commercial loans of over 660 billion naira.
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, who attended the
meeting, asked the states to submit their loan obligations by
July 8 to enable the bank restructure them.
Nigeria splits its oil and gas revenues on a monthly basis
but it received extra gas funds in June when the state-owned
company Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Co remitted an additional
$1.6 billion in tax to the government.
With state funds dwindling due to plummeting oil prices,
several states have been borrowing in the domestic bond market
and from banks to fund infrastructure projects. Oil sales
account for about 70 percent of government revenues.
The ECA had a balance of $2.078 billion at the end of June.
President Buhari said last month the treasury was "virtually
empty".
($1 = 198.9500 naira)
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Julia Payne; writing by Chijioke
Ohuocha; editing by Ralph Boulton)