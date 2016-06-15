(Adds details, more quotes)
ABUJA, June 15 Nigeria will borrow more abroad
in foreign currencies than domestically, to take advantage of
lower interest rates and to allow local banks to lend to small
businesses, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.
Nigeria's government has said it wants to switch its debt
mix so that 40 percent of loans would come from abroad, compared
with 16 percent now, and extend its debt maturity profile.
It plans to borrow as much as $10 billion from debt markets,
with about half of that coming from foreign sources, to help
fund a budget deficit worsened by the slump in oil prices that
has slashed revenues and weakened the currency.
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun met international investors
last week on a non-deal roadshow in London as Africa's biggest
economy explores fund-raising options to finance its record
budget deficit. She plans to continue to engage with
investors .
"As we are moving more of our debt to dollars we need to
focus more on exports, especially non-oil exports," she told
reporters, adding that the government approved the foreign
borrowing plan "after much debate".
Adeosun said cabinet members discussed how to make exports
easier, including port reforms to increase agricultural exports,
so the country can generate hard currency to repay dollar loans.
Nigeria hopes to almost double non-oil revenues this year,
to offset the decline in oil revenues.
Junior budget minister Zainab Ahmed said the debt strategy
is aligned with the country's medium-term plan to move away from
short-term loans and to shift government borrowing from the
domestic market to cheaper external sources.
In March, the debt office said Nigeria will spend 35 percent
of its federal government revenues servicing debt this year, up
from 26 percent last year.
