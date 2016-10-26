BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
LAGOS Oct 26 The maximum amount that Nigeria can borrow in 2017 from both local and foreign sources is $22.08 billion without it violating its debt threshold, the Debt Management Office said in a report,
Nigeria had a borrowing space of 5.89 percent of its GDP of $374.95 billion which will take its debt limit to a country-specific threshold of 19.39 percent of its total public debt-to-GDP ratio, it said.
Total public debt-to-GDP ratio for 2016 is projected at 13.5 percent, it said in a debt sustainability report seen by Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.