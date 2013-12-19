* Nigeria's ruling party loses majority in lower house
* Move comes during difficult week for president
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Dec 19 Thirty seven Nigerian lawmakers
have defected to Nigeria's main opposition coalition, giving it
a slim majority in the lower house of parliament, in a further
blow to President Goodluck Jonathan's 2015 re-election bid.
The move follows a defection by five powerful governors last
month to the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) and a
scathing denunciation of Jonathan by former President Olusegun
Obasanjo that has emboldened both dissenters within his party
and the opposition.
"We the undersigned members of the House of Representatives
elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP), wish to inform you that we have joined the APC," they
said a letter dated Wednesday.
With the move, the PDP now has 171 members in the lower
house, while the APC has 172, although the defecting
parliamentarians may yet lose their seats as a result of the
switch, leaving the PDP in control.
The PDP has been in power since shortly after the end of
military rule in 1998, but it has been riven by internal
squabbles centred on Jonathan's assumed intention to run for
another term in office in polls expected in 16 months.
Many northerners say Jonathan's running again would violate
an unwritten PDP rule that power should rotate between the
largely Muslim north and mostly Christian south every two terms.
He has also come under fire for his record on tackling the
Islamist insurgency in the northeast and fighting corruption.
Despite the defections, most analysts expect Jonathan will
win the vote if he chooses to run, albeit with a weaker mandate.
But the tighter the race, the more money is likely to be
spent fighting it at a time when Nigeria's fiscal position
traditionally worsens as leaders seek to secure votes.
Reuters has seen a bid for a court order preventing the
lawmakers from being stripped of their seats as a result of the
defection. Twenty two ruling party senators had their name on
the plea, suggesting they too planned to defect, although they
were not immediately available to comment.
Obasanjo, 76, was one of Jonathan's sponsors, but in the
letter leaked last week he chided the 56-year-old and wrote that
it would be "fatally, morally flawed" for Jonathan to seek
re-election in 2015.
He likened the corruption on his watch to that under
military dictator General Sani Abacha, whose rule was marred by
looting of funds from Africa's biggest oil producer.
The presidency rejected the comments as baseless.
Jonathan, a southern Christian, was vice president and came
to power when President Umaru Yar'Adua, a northern Muslim, died
in May 2010, three years into his first term.
The perception, strongly denied by the presidency, that
corruption has worsened under his rule has also been damaging.
Diplomats, politicians and newspaper columnists were
disappointed when Jonathan granted a pardon to ally Diepreye
Alamieyeseigha, a former state governor from Jonathan's
oil-producing home state of Bayelsa, who was convicted of
stealing millions of dollars of public money.
The Senate is investigating billions of dollars that the
state oil company has failed to remit to the government,
although the central bank said the figure was $12 billion on
Wednesday, less than the $50 billion initially estimated.
(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Joe Brock and Mike
Collett-White)