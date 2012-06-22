(Adds details, background)
ABUJA, June 22 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan sacked his defence minister and national security
adviser on Friday, but gave no reason for the move, after
several months of violence by Islamist sect Boko Haram across
the country.
"The president has relieved the NSA (national security
adviser Owoye Azazi) of his job and replaced him with Colonel
Sambo Dasuki," said presidency spokesman, Reuben Abati.
"The president has also sacked the minister of defence
(Bello Mohammed) and will announce his replacement later."
Boko Haram, seen as the number one security threat in
Africa's top energy producer, has killed hundreds in an
insurgency against Jonathan's government this year.
A state of emergency and a military crackdown on the sect
across the north have failed to quell the insurgency.
The northeast-based sect mostly targets security forces or
authority figures but in the past year has turned its sites on
Christian worshippers, attacking churches in an apparent attempt
to stoke a wider sectarian conflict.
At least 92 people have been killed in violence between
Muslims and Christians in the northern city of Kaduna in the
past three days.
Jonathan drew criticism this week for travelling to Brazil
for a climate change conference at the height of the religious
violence in Kaduna.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh, writing by Joe
Brock, editing by Diana Abdallah; editing by Diana Abdallah)