Toshiba approves Chapter 11 filing for nuclear unit Westinghouse -Nikkei
TOKYO, March 29 The board of Japan's Toshiba Corp has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
ABUJA, July 13 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the service chiefs of the army, navy and air force, a presidency spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
The spokesman added that their replacements would be announced later on Monday. The move was widely anticipated as former general Buhari has made cracking down on Islamist militant group Boko Haram his number one priority. (Reporting By Felix Onuah, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
TOKYO, March 29 The board of Japan's Toshiba Corp has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
March 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: