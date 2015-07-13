ABUJA, July 13 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the service chiefs of the army, navy and air force, a presidency spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

The spokesman added that their replacements would be announced later on Monday. The move was widely anticipated as former general Buhari has made cracking down on Islamist militant group Boko Haram his number one priority. (Reporting By Felix Onuah, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Hugh Lawson)