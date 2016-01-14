(Clarifies in para 9 that 10,000 out of 17,000 will be placed
By Julia Payne
ABUJA Jan 14 Nigeria's amnesty programme for
former Niger Delta militants will continue for at least another
year contrary to expectations that it was due to be shut down, a
programme spokesman said on Thursday.
Since 2009, the programme has provided job training and
education to former rebels who wrought havoc on the oil-rich
southern region before that by kidnapping foreign workers and
attacking oil facilities, crippling the country's key industry.
Many, particularly in the oil sector, feared an end to the
amnesty programme could trigger fresh unrest there. President
Muhammadu Buhari indicated in his inaugural speech last May that
he would let it expire and replace it with other investments.
Buhari, a northern Muslim, defeated the incumbent Goodluck
Jonathan, a southern Christian, on an anti-corruption platform
in the March 2015 presidential election.
His intention to end the programme has caused tensions
between his administration and Delta leaders.
Despite being home to Nigeria's vast oil and gas resources,
the Delta states remain underdeveloped and frequent oil spills
have devastated the ecosystem and local fishing communities.
Instead of closing it down, the government will streamline
the amnesty programme launched to give 30,000 former militants a
chance to find productive work.
"We're in the last phase of the amnesty to reintegrate those
who have gone through various programmes and trainings, a
gradual wind down," programme spokesman Owei Lakemfa said.
The programme is helping about 17,000 who have finished
training to set up a business or find jobs, out of which 10,000
are expected to go through this process by the end of this year.
The rest will stay on until they complete their courses.
The spokesman did not give an end date for the programme.
For those who want to start a business, the programme will
budget 2.3 million naira ($11,500) per beneficiary, providing
training in running a business, renting premises and getting
government permits.
"For fish farming, for instance, there will be provision of
a pond," said Dortimi Kester Tawari, who is running this part of
the programme. "For welding, equipment will include materials to
be used for the first 3-6 months."
The programme is also changing how beneficiaries will
receive their monthly 65,000 naira ($325) stipends, which were
previously distributed through former militant leaders.
That system was prone to abuse, so payments will now be sent
directly to individual participants in the programme.
($1 = 199.1000 naira)
