* Projects not completed, funds missing -investigation
* Contractors to no longer get away with not doing job
ABUJA, Sept 14 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan pledged to clean up a government agency tasked with
developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region after reports
commissioned by the presidency found evidence of fraud.
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) receives
hundreds of millions of dollars a year in oil revenues to
develop the poverty-stricken delta, a vast region filled with
swamps, creeks and winding waterways.
An investigative committee told Jonathan that NDDC was
"acutely crisis ridden" and recommended "immediate intervention"
after it found that projects funded by the agency were never
completed and funds had gone missing.
"We will do whatever it takes to sanitise the NDDC,"
Jonathan told members of the committee at his villa in the
capital Abuja on Wednesday, according to a statement.
"Project abandonment is totally unacceptable to us. The era
of contractors taking money and not doing their work is over. If
the NDDC is to act as a catalyst for development in the Niger
Delta, then we must act to redeem the situation."
Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter, but the
majority of the millions who inhabit its oil-rich region live on
less than $2 a day and are often subjected to dangerous levels
of pollution caused by the energy industry.
Militants and protesters have regularly sabotaged oil
infrastructure belonging to an industry from which they see
little benefit.
Jonathan is the first Nigerian president from the Niger
Delta.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock, editing by
Jane Baird)