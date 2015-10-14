* Delta suspicious of Buhari's plans
* Ex-militants threaten to take up arms again
* Region mired in poverty despite oil wealth
By Ulf Laessing
YENAGOA, Nigeria, Oct 14 Enjoying a chilled
cider in a hotel pool bar, former Nigerian militant leader Ebi
John has a simple message for President Muhammadu Buhari - keep
paying my men or risk a new insurgency in the Niger Delta.
Tensions have been building in the southern swampland since
Buhari said in his inauguration speech in May that he wanted to
"streamline" an amnesty, that included stipend payments, agreed
in 2009 with militants who were fighting for a greater share of
oil revenues and hampering output in Africa's biggest producer.
Buhari's spokesman Femi Adesina told Reuters the president
wanted to continue the amnesty "as long as necessary" though it
was not a long-term answer to the region's problems.
But as details remain unclear, uncertainty has fuelled
speculation that when the amnesty's original term ends in
December, Buhari could halt or cut the benefits given to 30,000
youths and former militants aimed at discouraging them from
blowing up pipelines or kidnapping oil workers.
Buhari's comments also reinforced suspicions in some
quarters that his home region, the mainly Muslim north, wants to
exploit the Christian and relatively neglected south that
generates 70 percent of state income.
"My people are suffering. We drink from the river where we
also wash and defecate," Ebi said, sitting in a bar next to a
swimming pool in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa state, home to
major oil fields.
"If the government does not meet our demands we will take
control of our resources. We will manage our own oil," Ebi said,
prompting nods from other ex-militant leaders who, like him,
call themselves "general".
The amnesty for the Christian militants, who wanted a
greater share of oil revenues and to end what they call the
region's historic marginalisation, was implemented by Buhari's
predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, a Delta Christian.
The Delta's town and cities have been quiet but in the
mangrove swamps where most oil wells are located, kidnappings
and armed robberies have recently gone up, according to Delta
residents.
Gunmen attacked a Shell oilfield on Friday and it had to
shut a major pipeline in August to stop oil theft.
"Sea piracy and armed robberies are on the rise," said
environmental activist Alagoa Morris. "I am an indigenous person
but I am afraid to go to the creeks. They rape, kill and maim."
Under the amnesty, worth an estimated $300 million annually,
thousands of men have received job training but those who have
finished courses have struggled to land jobs in an oil industry
that mainly hires highly skilled workers.
Instead, the main benefits have been lucrative contracts to
secure pipelines, and a monthly 65,000 naira ($330) cash handout
that has allowed them to leave the mosquito-infested creeks and
settle in cities such as Yenagoa or Port Harcourt.
Many have started families, and fear losing their main
source of income.
"I have three kids. I pay 35,000 naira for each of them for
the kindergarten per term," said Samuel Epitari, another general
sitting at a table packed with beer bottles.
In the heyday of the "oil business", Epitari added, he made
500,000 naira a month, and would not hesitate to take up arms
again if Buhari turns off the money taps.
"We will go back to our struggle," he said, adding that some
groups had started recruiting again.
CORRUPTION
In the March election, Delta voters backed Jonathan, their
local "son", and largely kept their cool when he conceded.
But handouts to the youths and former militants have not
been paid for three months, according to "Ex-General Pastor"
Reuben Wilson who warned in a statement of "catastrophic
consequences" should the amnesty end.
The region gets an extra 13 percent from state revenues but
corruption has stunted development in the Delta relative to the
rest of Nigeria.
A new airport and new hospital never materialised in
Yenagoa, where street vendors sell fried snails next to garbage
piles. Life in the creeks, where basic services are almost
non-existent, are even tougher.
In Yenaka, just a few miles outside Yenagoa by boat - there
is no tarmac road or bridge - villagers and crew have to raise
their hands as they pass a maritime checkpoint because police
are so wary of getting ambushed.
On the jetty, women wash their hair in the river as there is
no running water while young men doze on plastic chairs, trying
to escape the heat inside their single-storey buildings.
Yenaka is home to the family of Diezani Alison-Madueke,
Jonathan's oil minister who is now being investigated by
anti-corruption police in Britain.
She has denied any wrongdoing but villagers see her as
typifying an elite that has failed to drag Africa's most
populous nation out of poverty.
"Right from the time she was elected she has not done
anything for our community," said Oguta Douglas, the deputy
community leader, sitting on a traditional throne in his modest
house. "There is nothing here, you can see for yourself. No
water, no light, no road."
The oil firms have tried to win over villages by bringing
roads and water but community leaders say the projects are too
little and poorly conceived - for instance setting up diesel
generators that residents cannot afford to run.
"The oil companies are only interested in scooping out the
oil and leave the impact to us," said Obunagha community elder
Tari Dadiowei. "If the amnesty ends I don't know what will
happen."
($1 = 199.0 naira)
(additional reporting by Tife Owolabi and Felix Onuah; Editing
by Ed Cropley and Anna Willard)