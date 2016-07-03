LAGOS, July 3 The Niger Delta Avengers, a militant group, on Sunday said it had carried out five attacks on crude oil pipelines in Nigeria's southern oil hub since Friday.

In a series of messages on its Twitter feed, the group said it attacked a pipeline operated by state oil company NNPC on Friday night. It added that it attacked two trunk lines operated by NPDC on Saturday night, as well as two Chevron >trunk lines in the early hours of Sunday. The group said all the attacks took place in the Niger Delta.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dan Grebler)