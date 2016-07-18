YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 18 Militants in Nigeria have attacked a crude oil pipeline on the outskirts of Warri, a city in the Niger Delta, which is operated by a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a community leader said on Monday.

Two blasts were heard on the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) line late on Sunday night, said Batan community chairman Ogugu Dickson. A security source also said there had been blasts.

NNPC could not immediately be reached for comment. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Heavens)