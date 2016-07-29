YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 29 Nigeria is deploying
troops into strategic positions in the Niger Delta to prepare to
use force against militants if peace talks fail, defence chiefs
said on Friday.
Last week the government said it was talking to militants
who have attacked oil and gas facilities in the main oil
producing region in recent months, cutting crude production by
700,000 barrels a day, pushing Nigeria behind Angola to now make
it Africa's second producer.
"We have allowed the ongoing dialogue between the federal
government and the militants. Our troops are in position. My
message to the militants is to ensure they go to the negotiation
table," the chief of defence staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin,
told reporters during a visit to the state governor.
On the possibility of using force if talks between the
government and militants break down, Minister of Defence Mansur
Dan-Ali, said: "It cannot be ruled out."
Crude sales make up about 70 percent of government revenue
and the attacks have deepened an economic crisis brought on by
low global oil prices. The militants say they want a greater
share of Nigeria's oil wealth to go to the impoverished region.
Dan-Ali said local people would work alongside troops as
part of a grassroots community security force, along the lines
of an approach used to fight the Islamist group Boko Haram in
the northeast.
"We will fuse them into the new security infrastructure for
the region," he said.
In June, government officials said a one-month ceasefire had
been reached. But Niger Delta Avengers, the group that has
claimed responsibility for the majority of attacks dating back
to January, said it had not agreed a truce.
Since then the group has said it would not take part in
talks unless international mediators were involved.
