YENAGOA, Nigeria Aug 1 Suspected militants have
attacked an oil pipeline operated by a local affiliate of Shell
in Nigeria's restive southern Niger Delta region,
locals and a community group said on Monday.
Militants have attacked oil and gas facilities in the OPEC
member's energy hub over the last few months, cutting the
country's crude production -- which stood at 2.2 million barrels
per day (bpd) at the start of the year -- by around 700,000 bpd.
Nobody has claimed responsibility for a blast at the Trans
Ramos Pipeline near Odimodi, operated by Shell's joint venture
SPDC, which locals said happened in the early hours of Sunday
shortly after 1:00 a.m. (0000 GMT). Shell said the line was
closed for repairs.
Endoro New-world, a local, said the blast shook nearby homes
and created a "ball of fire".
"At sunrise, a group from the community in company of the
SPDC surveillance team was able to locate the site of the
blast," he said.
Community leader Godspower Gbenekama also said residents
heard a loud explosion, adding that there had been an oil spill.
Shell issued a statement on Monday in which it said it was
"investigating the reported incident".
"The Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP) transports oil to Forcados
Terminal and has been shut since the leak on the Forcados export
line on February 14, 2016," it said.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi and Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing
