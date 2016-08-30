YENAGOA, Nigeria Aug 30 A militant group on
Tuesday said it attacked a pipeline operated by the Nigerian
Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of Nigeria's
state oil company, in the country's restive southern Delta
region.
The Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate said in a
statement that it attacked the Ogor-Oteri pipeline in Delta
state, operated NPDC and Nigerian energy company Shoreline, at
around 03:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday. A spokesman for the
state oil company NNPC could not immediately be reached.
OPEC member Nigeria has seen its oil output fall by around
700,000 barrels a day to 1.56 million bpd due to attacks on oil
pipelines in the southern energy hub, home to much of the
country's oil and gas wealth, since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Louise Heavens)