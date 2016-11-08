LAGOS Nov 8 A blast rocked a pipeline operated by Nigeria's state-run oil company that feeds the Forcados terminal in the restive southern Niger Delta energy hub, a community leader and security source said on Tuesday.

They said the attack happened while repairs were taking place on the pipeline at Batan, near the southern city of Warri, after it was attacked last week.

A spokesman for Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Tife Owolabit and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dale Hudson)