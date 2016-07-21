July 21 The Niger Delta Avengers militant group
said on Thursday they are not aware of any peace talks with the
government.
"If we are to engage in any peace talk we made it clear that
the international community must be part of it," the group's
spokesman Brig. Gen Mudoch Agbinibo said on the organizations
website. "The President knows our demands. So they should stop
deceiving the international oil companies, the general public
and the international community."
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the
government is talking to militants in the southern Niger Delta
to end a wave of attacks on oil and gas facilities and "to find
a lasting solution to insecurity in the region".
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)