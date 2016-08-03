(Refiled to correct day of week in first paragraph)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Aug 3 Nigeria's Diamond Bank
is considering raising fresh capital and selling some assets in
order to strengthen its capital base, its chief executive said
on Wednesday.
Uzoma Dozie said the bank's capital plan will ensure it
meets all regulatory requirements both in the short term and in
the future. Diamond Bank's capital adequacy ratio had fallen to
15.6 percent of assets by mid-year from 18.6 percent a year ago.
"We are doing a capital management plan and that will
determine how much capital we want to raise, tenor and size,"
Dozie told an analysts' conference call.
"We don't have any need to grow our branch network any more.
We are also looking at some assets that we can dispose of and we
are a long way into that," he said.
Shares in the mid-tier lender, which has fallen 33 percent
this year, were up 1.94 percent on Wednesday at 1.58 naira. The
share price fell 59 percent last year.
The central bank shored up mid-tier lender Skye Bank
this month with a loan and replaced its management
after its capital fell below levels required by regulators and
has been urging people not to panic about the banking
system.
But pressure is building, with loan books - nearly half of
them in dollars - hammered by a shrinking economy, a plunging
currency and acute foreign exchange shortages in Africa's
biggest oil producing nation following the slump in oil prices.
The central bank has told lenders to set aside extra
provisions against their dollar loans in the wake of the sharp
fall in the naira since it floated the exchange rate in
June.
Diamond's non-performing loan ratio rose to 8.9 percent in
the first half, above the central bank's target level of 5
percent where it stood a year ago. It expects to bring down the
ratio to 7.5 percent by year end, he said.
Diamond last week reported a 26 percent fall in its
half-year pretax profit to 10.5 billion naira. Dozie said he
expected the bank to make a pretax profit of more than 20
billion naira this year, which will help lift its return on
equity to 8.5 percent from 8.1 percent in the first half.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)