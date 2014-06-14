Australia shares soft on lower Wall Street; NZ rises
March 21 Australian shares were tepid on Tuesday, taking their cue from Wall Street, which fell on concerns that President Donald Trump's promises of tax cuts will take longer than expected.
LAGOS, June 14 Nigeria's Diamond Bank said it would raise $309 million via a rights issue, at the low end of its target range, after fund-raising through a debut Eurobond also fell short last month.
Diamond, which had been looking to raise between $300 million and $400 million to lift its capital buffer, said in a filing late on Friday it had agreed to raise 50.3 billion naira ($309 million) through a rights issue to existing shareholders.
The bank said it would issue 8.68 billion shares at 5.80 naira each, representing a 14 percent discount from the closing price of Friday.
This is not the first time Diamond Bank has come up short after going to the market. It raised $200 million in a debut Eurobond last month, well below its targeted range of $300 million to $350 million.
The bank is targeting a capital adequacy ratio of over 20 percent from around 17 percent now.
