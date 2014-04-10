LAGOS, April 10 Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Thursday first quarter pretax profit jumped 6 percent to 9.24 billion naira ($56.74 million), compared with 8.73 billion naira previously.

Gross earnings in the year to March rose to 38.24 billion naira from 33.83 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said. ($1 = 162.85 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by David Evans)