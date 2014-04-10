BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, April 10 Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Thursday first quarter pretax profit jumped 6 percent to 9.24 billion naira ($56.74 million), compared with 8.73 billion naira previously.
Gross earnings in the year to March rose to 38.24 billion naira from 33.83 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said. ($1 = 162.85 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by David Evans)
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed