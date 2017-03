LAGOS May 15 Nigeria's Diamond Bank has issued a debut $200 million five-year Eurobond, priced to yield 8.75 percent, its chief finance office told Reuters on Thursday.

Abdulraham Yinusa said the bond is quoted on the Irish Stock Exchange. The mid-tier Nigerian lender said on Tuesday it was in the Eurobond market to raise between $300 million to $350 million worth of debt.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)