BRIEF-Raiffeisen says merger savings will mainly come from financing costs
* CFO Gruell says synergies from merger with RZB will come more from reduced funding costs than from operational costs
LAGOS May 21 Nigeria's Diamond Bank is filing for regulatory approval to raise between $300 million and $400 million via a rights issue from existing shareholders, its chief finance officer told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are in the process of filing with the relevant regulatory authorities for a rights issue ... which we expect to conclude by Q3," Diamond Bank's CFO, Abdulrahaman Yinusa, said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* CFO Gruell says synergies from merger with RZB will come more from reduced funding costs than from operational costs
* Announces partial prepayment of S$50.0 million of 5-year transferable term loan facility granted under facility agreement
* Equity Bancshares Inc says renewal and increase of a $30 million line of credit with Servisfirst bank of Birmingham, Alabama Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: