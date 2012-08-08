LAGOS Aug 8 The private sector arm of the World
Bank said on Wednesday it will lend $70 million to Nigeria's
Diamond Bank to help it boost its capital base and
finance lending to small and medium-sized businesses in Africa's
second-biggest economy.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) said the funding
would be in the form of a convertible debt.
"The investment provides a unique opportunity ... to support
Diamond Bank's expansion into key economic sectors that have
relatively low banking penetration," IFC's Marcos Brujis said in
a statement.
Diamond Bank was not amongst the banks rescued in a 2009 bail
out by the central bank to prevent a collapse of the
overleveraged banking system.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)