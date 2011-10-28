LAGOS Oct 28 Nigeria's Diamond bank said on Friday it swung to a pre-tax loss of 425.47 million naira ($2.66 million) for the nine months to September compared with 7 billion naira pre-tax profit in the same period a year ago.

Diamond Bank's gross earnings rose marginally by 1.9 percent to 68.32 billion naira, from 67.03 billion naira previously over the same period, the bank said.

Its provision for loan losses rose to 20.2 billion naira, against 12.1 billion naira last year.

"We continue to work through our provisions both on our NPLs (non-performing loans) and the impact of divestment from our non-banking subsidiaries," Diamond Chief Executive Alex Otti said in a statement.

"We are confident that we will have prudently provided for these by the end of 2011, setting a good foundation to allow us to continue executing our strategy in 2012 and beyond." ($1 = 159.550 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)