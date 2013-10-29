LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit rose 10.21 percent to 25.58 billion naira ($161.34 million), compared with 23.21 billion naira in the same period last year.

Gross earnings rose to 106.95 billion naira in the nine months to Sept. 30, from 88.28 billion naira in the same period a year ago, it said. ($1 = 158.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)