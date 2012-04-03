(Adds share price movement, results)

LAGOS, April 3 Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Tuesday it will ask shareholders for their approval to enter into merger talks with other banks and to raise $200 million in bonds.

The mid-tier lender has been trying to expand after state-owned rescue bank AMCON said it will privatise three nationalised banks within 18 to 24 months.

It didn't provide details on timing for the debt issue but said it will target strategic investors including the World Bank's private sector lender, the International Finance Corp .

It plans to seek approvals at the next meeting of shareholders on April 30.

Shares in Diamond soared 4.62 percent to 2.49 naira at 1124 GMT, recouping losses sustained after the lender on Monday posted pre-tax losses of 16.3 billion naira ($103 mln) for 2011 full year.