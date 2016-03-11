(Adds casualty details, quotes)
ONITSHA, Nigeria, March 11 An explosion thought
to have been caused by a gas cylinder has rocked a Central Bank
of Nigeria building in the southern city of Calabar, killing at
least two people and injuring 18 others, police said on Friday.
Nigeria is on high alert for militant attacks as Boko Haram
fighters - who have killed thousands and displaced two million
people in a seven-year-old insurgency in the northeast - may
start targeting other parts of the country.
Cross River state police spokesman, John Elu, said the blast
was thought to have occurred at about 11.30 a.m. (1030 GMT).
"The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a gas
cylinder controlling the central air conditioner in the banking
hall causing shock waves that affected other air conditioners
there," he said.
