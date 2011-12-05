* To seek shareholders' approval on Dec. 22

LAGOS Dec 5 Nigeria's Ecobank
said on Monday it would seek shareholders' approval
on Dec. 22 to merge its operations with rival Oceanic Bank,
after Ecobank's parent firm ETI acquired 100 percent of
Oceanic in September.
It said shareholders in the enlarged Ecobank would get 1
share in ETI for every 5.16 Ecobank shares owned. Pan-African
lender ETI would then own the merged entity and Ecobank would
subsequently delist from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Oceanic, one of nine banks rescued in a central bank bailout
in 2009, has already been delisted.
The merger is subject to regulatory approval, Ecobank said
in a notice to shareholders.
ETI's chief executive Arnold Ekpe told Reuters last week
that ETI would complete merging the operations of its Nigerian
unit with Oceanic by the end of 2012 and that the legal merger
would be completed this year.
Ekpe said the merger had seen Ecobank climb to become the
fifth-biggest lender in Africa's most populous nation, from
fourteenth a year ago.
ETI said on Thursday it had obtained a $285 million loan
from South Africa's Nedbank to support its acquisition
of Oceanic. Nedbank will be able to convert the loan into 20
percent equity in Ecobank in 24 to 36 months, it said.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock, Tim Cocks
and Helen Massy-Beresford)