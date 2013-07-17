LAGOS, July 17 Pan-African lender Ecobank
Transnational (ETI) said on Wednesday that debts owed
by businesses associated with its chairman were performing and
there was no doubt they would be repaid.
Ecobank spokesman Jeremy Reynolds said companies linked to
chairman Kolapo Lawson owed the bank 1.6 billion naira ($10
million and a further 1.4 billion naira of borrowings had been
sold to the state bad bank AMCON.
"So there is no question of him not settling debt," Reynolds
said by phone. He said the debt owed to Ecobank was recently
rated by the Nigerian Deposit Insurer (NDIC) as "performing".
The Financial Times reported late on Tuesday that the bank
was caught up in bitter boardroom squabbles about the borrowings
and that the lender's leadership faced a crisis of confidence
among some shareholders.
The FT said it had seen documents showing that the central
bank notified Ecobank in April of Lawson's failure to make good
on promises to repay the loans passed to AMCON.
Lawson could not be reached by Reuters for comment and a
central bank spokesman said AMCON and Ecobank were better placed
to comment on the FT report. AMCON declined to comment on the
basis of confidentiality.
Renaissance Capital repeated its "buy" rating on Ecobank
with a price target of 18.8 naira per share, saying the loan
issue was insignificant compared with the bank's fundamentals.
"The $10 million loan represents 0.3 percent of Ecobank
Nigeria's first quarter loan book," Rencap analysts said.
ETI shares, which have risen 33 percent this year, were flat
at 15 naira per share by 1130 GMT.
In 2009, Nigeria's central bank had to inject $4 billion to
support nine banks after reckless lending left them so
undercapitalised that they posed a threat to Africa's second
largest economy and top oil exporter.
Reynolds said the debt issues were discussed at board level
and no attempt has been made to write off the loans. He said the
central bank had written to enquire about the loans and Ecobank
had cooperated fully with the regulator's requests.
Since 2009, a number of banks have been restructured, and
AMCON, the Asset Management Company of Nigeria, set up in 2010
to help recapitalise lenders following the bailout, has absorbed
the toxic assets.
($1 = 161.1750 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Cowell)