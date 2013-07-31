LAGOS, July 31 The chairman of African lender Ecobank Transnational (ETI) has repaid a set of loans he took from the bank and no company rules were broken by the transactions, Chief Executive Thierry Tanoh said on Wednesday.

South African sovereign fund manager PIC, a 20 percent shareholder in the African bank, has said they would wait for the board of directors to investigate and draw conclusions over the allegations around debt taken out by chairman Kolapo Lawson on August 5.

The lender itself has said previously that the loans, which the Financial Times reported were the subject of a boardroom battle, were performing. Tanoh said on Wednesday they were contracted two years ago in line with the bank's risk principles and that Lawson was not chairman at the time. He also said the loan had been disclosed in annual accounts.

Lawson owed Ecobank 1.6 billion naira ($10 million) and a further 1.4 billion naira of borrowings which had been sold to the state bad bank AMCON.

The FT had cited documents as showing that the central bank notified Ecobank in April of Lawson's failure to make good on promises to repay the loans passed to AMCON.

"The loan has been fully repaid last Friday. So the bank did not incur any loss on this," Tanoh said. "There was no breach in governance," he added, speaking to analysts on a conference call presenting half-year results.

He said Ecobank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.7 percent in the first six months to June 30, broadly flat compared to same period last year. It posted a 58 percent rise in half-year pretax profit to $200 million on Tuesday.

Shares in ETI inched up 0.34 percent to 14.60 naira at 1344 GMT, bringing year to date gains to 29 percent.

In 2009, Nigeria's central bank had to inject $4 billion to support nine banks after reckless lending left them so undercapitalised that they posed a threat to Africa's second largest economy and top oil exporter. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Patrick Graham)