LAGOS, July 31 The chairman of African lender
Ecobank Transnational (ETI) has repaid a set of loans
he took from the bank and no company rules were broken by the
transactions, Chief Executive Thierry Tanoh said on Wednesday.
South African sovereign fund manager PIC, a 20 percent
shareholder in the African bank, has said they would wait for
the board of directors to investigate and draw conclusions over
the allegations around debt taken out by chairman Kolapo Lawson
on August 5.
The lender itself has said previously that the loans, which
the Financial Times reported were the subject of a boardroom
battle, were performing. Tanoh said on Wednesday they were
contracted two years ago in line with the bank's risk principles
and that Lawson was not chairman at the time. He also said the
loan had been disclosed in annual accounts.
Lawson owed Ecobank 1.6 billion naira ($10 million) and a
further 1.4 billion naira of borrowings which had been sold to
the state bad bank AMCON.
The FT had cited documents as showing that the central bank
notified Ecobank in April of Lawson's failure to make good on
promises to repay the loans passed to AMCON.
"The loan has been fully repaid last Friday. So the bank did
not incur any loss on this," Tanoh said. "There was no breach in
governance," he added, speaking to analysts on a conference call
presenting half-year results.
He said Ecobank's non-performing loan ratio was 5.7 percent
in the first six months to June 30, broadly flat compared to
same period last year. It posted a 58 percent rise in half-year
pretax profit to $200 million on Tuesday.
Shares in ETI inched up 0.34 percent to 14.60 naira at 1344
GMT, bringing year to date gains to 29 percent.
In 2009, Nigeria's central bank had to inject $4 billion to
support nine banks after reckless lending left them so
undercapitalised that they posed a threat to Africa's second
largest economy and top oil exporter.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Patrick Graham)