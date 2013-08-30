LAGOS Aug 30 Nigeria's securities regulator is
investigating pan-African lender Ecobank over an
alleged misstatement of its 2012 performance, a source at the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday.
Nigeria's SEC held meetings with Ecobank's board directors
on Aug. 6 to discuss the issue, which was raised by a suspended
former head of finance at the bank, the source said, but did not
elaborate as to what the bank was accused of misstating.
Ecobank acknowledged that there was an investigation, giving
no details, and said it was fully cooperating with the SEC.
The source said the regulator had sent queries about
Ecobank's 2012 performance to all the directors, in line with
the International Finance Corporation corporate governance code.
In March, Ecobank, which has operations in 32 African
countries, said its 2012 pretax profit rose to its highest ever
level of $348 million, up a quarter on the same period a year
ago.
"The core element (of the allegation) ... is on material
misstatement of facts on (Ecobank) performance," the SEC source
said. This may also affect whether or not a bonus awarded to
chief executive officer Thierry Tanoh for that year was proper.
"All the executive directors have been issued a specified
questionnaire on matters emanating from the petition and
responses are awaited," he said.
The initial complaint to the SEC came from Laurence do Rego,
the bank's suspended head of finance, the source said.
"I can confirm that our Board of Directors met with the SEC
in early August and that we are .... in continuing dialogue with
them. We are happy to offer them our ongoing cooperation,"
Ecobank spokesman Jeremy Reynolds told Reuters by telephone.
He said do Rego, who joined the lender eleven years ago, was
suspended because she falsely claimed to be a qualified
accountant. Do Rego had not responded to the bank's invitation
to meet the board of directors and substantiate her claims.
Do Rego could not be immediately reached for comment.
Ecobank has been in the spotlight over debts owed by
businesses associated with its chairman Kolapo Lawson, but the
SEC source said the regulator was now satisfied there was
nothing untoward about them.
Last month, the bank said that Lawson had repaid the loans
and no company rules were broken.
"We've looked at the status of the debt owed by the chairman
and we don't think there is any issue there," the source said.
The source also said that another allegation raised - that
Ecobank has sold assets at below market value without the SEC's
permission - had been dismissed as untrue.