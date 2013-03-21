Kenyan forces battle al Shabaab militants in Somalia
NAIROBI Kenya said its forces had killed 57 Islamist al Shabaab militants in a battle in southern Somalia on Wednesday, but the group denied any of its fighters had died in the clash.
LAGOS, March 21 Pan-African lender Ecobank said on Thursday the suspension of its Nigeria bank from capital market operations would not affect its business, because that subsidiary does not itself deal in capital markets.
Spokeswoman for Ecobank Nigeria Adenike Laoye said the bank takes payments for retail participation in initial public offerings (IPOs), but does not deal in the secondary market.
The Togo-based bank's Nigerian capital markets arm, ESL Securities Limited, does deal in the markets but is not covered by the ban, she said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Tim Cocks; editing by James Jukwey)
BERLIN A Christian cleric on Thursday criticised Chancellor Angela Merkel for kowtowing to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and downplaying human rights concerns as she headed to north Africa to expand trade and investment ties.
ABUJA Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on indefinite medical leave in Britain, has spoken to the King of Morocco by telephone, a government spokesman said on Thursday.