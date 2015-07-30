LAGOS, July 30 Ecobank posted a 47.4
percent jump in half year pretax profit to 61.41 billion naira
($309 million) versus the same period a year ago, the
Pan-African banking group said on Thursday.
Ecobank said gross earnings climbed to 211.32 billion naira
in the period to end-June from 175.05 billion naira a year ago.
"We continued to drive cost efficiencies in our businesses
and our cost-income ratio improved to 62.5 percent compared to
68.1 percent in the previous year," Albert Essien, Ecobank's
chief executive officer said in a statement.
($1 = 198.9800 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)