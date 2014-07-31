LAGOS, July 31 Pan-African banking group Ecobank said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit fell 7.63 percent to 32.67 billion naira ($201.83 million), from 35.37 billion naira in the same period last year.

Ecobank gross earnings also dropped to 199.17 billion naira compared with 411.18 billion naira in the same period of last year. ($1 = 161.87 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)