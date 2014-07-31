UPDATE 2-Raiffeisen aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time
* Firm targets modest increase in capital buffer (Adds CEO comment, detail on bad loans)
LAGOS, July 31 Pan-African banking group Ecobank said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit fell 7.63 percent to 32.67 billion naira ($201.83 million), from 35.37 billion naira in the same period last year.
Ecobank gross earnings also dropped to 199.17 billion naira compared with 411.18 billion naira in the same period of last year. ($1 = 161.87 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Firm targets modest increase in capital buffer (Adds CEO comment, detail on bad loans)
ALMATY, March 15 Kazakhstan's state-run "bad bank" will buy assets worth 2.4 trillion tenge ($7.5 billion) from Kazkommertsbank, the biggest local lender by assets, the central bank said on Wednesday.
BANGKOK, March 15 Thailand is investigating three new cases involving possible financial crimes at the country's biggest Buddhist temple, whose influential former abbot is wanted for suspected money laundering, police said on Wednesday.