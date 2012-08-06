LAGOS Aug 6 Pan-African lender Ecobank
Transnational expects to double Nigeria's contribution
to its group profit next year from around 20 percent after
integrating former rival Oceanic Bank, which it bought last
year.
ETI chief executive Arnold Ekpe told an analysts conference
call on Monday that Oceanic Bank had turned profitable after
Ecobank acquired the loss-making group in 2011 and spent around
$80 million integrating it.
Last week, Ecobank had reported a 6 percent fall in
first-half pretax profit to $126.3 million. Ekpe said the
decline was mainly due to one-off integration costs and he
expected a pick-up in the second half.
Nigeria contributed $25.4 million to the pretax profit in
the first half.
Ekpe said ETI now had the largest branch network in Africa
with 1,200 branches, following the acquisition of Oceanic and
Trust Bank in Ghana last year.
"The real profitability will come in next year ... Nigeria
should contribute between 30-40 percent of profits next year,"
said E k pe, who is due to retire at the end of 2012.
"Oceanic on a stand-alone basis is now profitable. We have
put in some capital there, so it's a much better capitalised
business," he told the call.
He said the bank was sticking with a return on equity (ROE)
target of between 20-25 percent over the medium term. Return on
equity - a measure of a bank's profitability - was 10.7 percent
in the first half.
The lender which has operations across 32 out of Africa's 54
countries was expecting to commence operations next month in
Equatorial Guinea, then Mozambique and Angola next year before
concluding a continent-wide expansion, Ekpe said.
"We are pretty much at the end of our geographic expansion.
West Africa remains where we really have long-standing presence
... East and Southern Africa represents start up operations, we
have not been there for more than 3-years," he said.
He said representative offices will be opened in China this
year to be followed by the United States next year.
Ekpe said Ecobank had concluded a capital raising of around
$400 million this year to bolster its balance sheet after its
acquisition spree last year and had increased its capital
adequacy ratio to 20.3 percent.
The independent lender, which began as a corporate bank in
the 1980s, has expanded into retail banking in the last two
decades. Its rivals include Africa's big retail banks such as
Standard Bank and Absa Bank
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jane Merriman)