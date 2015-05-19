* Weaker global oil prices have hurt naira currency

* Cash reserve requirement revised to 31 pct (Adds analysts quotes)

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, May 19 Nigeria's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 13 percent on Tuesday, stressing the need to preserve foreign exchange reserves that have been depleted in recent months to support a weaker naira.

At the bank's first policy meeting since the shock election victory of Muhammadu Buhari, who takes office as president on May 29, Governor Godwin Emefiele said it was not possible for the central bank to intervene on a daily basis to supply banks with foreign exchange and support the naira.

Government revenues in Africa's biggest oil producer have shrunk as a result of lower oil prices and the naira has plunged despite the bank spending billions of U.S. dollars to prop it up.

"The (monetary policy) committee stressed the need for practical measures to restore the reserve buffer, safeguard the value of the currency and engender overall stability of the banking system," Emefiele told a news conference.

"It was noted however, that monetary policy is gradually approaching the limits of tightening."

The cash reserve requirement (CRR), the amount the central bank requires banks to set aside, was revised to 31 percent for both public and private sector deposits, Emefiele said.

Previously the CRR on private sector deposits was 20 percent and 75 percent for public sector deposits.

"Currently, with growing anecdotal reports of public sector arrears involving the payment of salaries by state governments as well as payments to contractors, this combination of measures is likely to signal an eventual tightening of policy," said Razia Khan, head of Africa research for Standard Chartered bank.

"The immediate impact on market liquidity will depend on the ratio of private sector to public sector deposits in the Nigerian banking system," she said, referring to the CRR.

Bismarck Rewane, economist and CEO of Lagos consultancy Financial Derivatives, said the change to the CRR was "a tacit way of increasing money supply and bringing down interest rates. The downside is that it will create extra liquidity and increase the pressure on the naira in foreign exchange markets."

Buhari, whose inauguration next week will be the first democratic handover of power from a sitting leader to a rival in Nigeria, is set to inherit an ailing economy that grew by 4 percent in the first quarter of 2015 - a sharp slowdown from the same period last year as it has been hit by weak oil prices.

Last week the national statistics office said consumer inflation rose to 8.7 percent year-on-year in April, up 0.2 percentage points from March and the highest rate since July 2013. (Additional reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Joe Brock in Johannesburg; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)