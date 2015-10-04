(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA Oct 4 Nigeria will keep its restrictions
on foreign currency for now to preserve the country's currency
reserves amid plunging oil revenues, but will eventually relax
them, the country's vice president said.
Africa's largest oil producer has restricted imports since
June to offset a fall in vital oil revenues which has hit public
finances and the naira currency.
Nigeria's manufacturing industry body has warned that some
companies might be forced to close plants because they could no
longer import raw materials or equipment for their production.
Vice President Yemi Osibanjo defended the restrictions,
saying they had enabled the country's foreign currency reserves
to stabilise but said they were only a short-term measure.
"We want an open foreign exchange market. But that market
must be one that has the resources to make it robust and open,"
he told reporters late on Saturday. "So, long term, we expect
that the Central Bank will ease restrictions as we go along."
"In fact, medium to long term and hopefully we will be able
to go back to more or less where there was greater freedom of
movement (before) current restrictions," he said.
Osibanjo also said Nigeria's economic growth should pick up
"a bit" in the next quarters, after halving in the second
quarter year-on year, as power supplies had improved.
"We are well on the way to getting out of the worst part of
where we are today," he said, dismissing fears the country could
slip into recession next year.
He also said there would be no exemption for state bodies to
transfer revenues into a single account at the central bank,
part of a drive to combat graft by President Muhammudu Buhari.
Banks have complained the rule has sucked up liquidity.
Osibanjo said some institutions, such as oil firm NNPC, had
initially sought an exemption but were now at least partially
abiding by the rules.
"I know that even NNPC has complied to a certain extent. I
know that they may have some outstanding (revenues)," he said.
"But NNPC has definitely started to comply."
Last week, Buhari submitted his cabinet list to the Senate
for approval, after facing criticism for waiting for four months
since taking office to do so.
Osibanjo said his government was preparing the 2016 budget
despite the lack of a cabinet. "A lot of the ministries are
already working. By Tuesday, we will be sending the guidelines
to the ministries," he said, referring to planned stricter
budget rules to fight corruption.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing. Editing by
Jane Merriman and Susan Fenton)