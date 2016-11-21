LAGOS Nov 21 Nigeria's economy can expand by
2.5 percent next year, rebounding from a recession entered in
the second quarter, as long it can keep oil output at 2.2
million barrels per day, a senior Moody's analyst said.
Africa's largest economy faces its worst crisis in 25 years,
brought on by low oil prices which have slashed government
revenue, hammered its currency and caused chronic dollar
shortages frustrating businesses.
Third quarter gross domestic production data is expected on
Monday.
Aurelien Mali, Moody's senior analytical adviser for Africa,
told Reuters late on Sunday that he expects a contraction from a
year earlier, and said the fourth quarter could be close to
flat.
Mail said increases in oil output will help Africa's top oil
exporter generate more dollars.
"With resumption of oil production and the dollars that
should come, we expect that Nigeria would be able to accelerate
the implementation of the budget," Mali said.
"With an acceleration, we expect that (growth) could reach
2.5 percent next year," he said.
MONTHS OF ATTACKS
Oil minister Emmanuel Kachikwu said in September that
production was recovering and had reached around 2 million
barrels after months of attacks, mainly by the Niger Delta
Avengers, on oil installations cut output by over 600,000
bpd.
Nigeria produces oil through sharing contracts and joint
ventures with foreign and local firms. But it has often failed
to fund its own contributions. Last week, it reached a deal to
pay $5.1 billion in unpaid bills to oil majors.
Oil producer Shoreline Natural Resources has said Nigeria
will need at least $14 billion a year in new investment to
maintain production at 2.2 million bpd, a level at which the
national budget is based on.
Moody's downgraded Nigeria to B1 with a stable outlook in
April from Ba3. Mali said government's inability to ensure an
increase in oil production in the medium term could exert
negative pressure on its balance sheet and trigger another
rating action.
However, he said that a currency depreciation in June had
compensated for government revenues because the country took
action before it had a much bigger gap in its income. Though the
currency weakness has not led to foreign inflows, Mali said.
Oil accounts for around 10 percent of Nigeria's GDP. Mali
said reforms aimed at increasing the share of non-oil taxes as a
percent of government revenues would be positive for ratings.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)