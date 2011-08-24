ABUJA Aug 24 Nigeria needs to manage its fiscal system more prudently and economic planning should focus on creating jobs while government spending should be reduced by at least four percentage points by the end of the current administration in 2014, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Wednesday.

"We need to maintain macro-economic stability. We need to manage our fiscal system in a more prudent manner. We can start with recurrent expenditure. It will take time but we should try to reduce recurrent expenditure of 74 percent by at least 1 percent a year, to around 70 percent within this administration," she told reporters in the capital Abuja. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Marius Bosch)