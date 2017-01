LONDON Oct 21 Nigeria will appoint this week "parties" to manage a planned Eurobond sale, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Friday.

"We are appointing parties this week. We are hoping to come before the end of the year," she said in London when asked about the Eurobond sale. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)