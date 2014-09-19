* Economic impact from Ebola not significant yet

* Nigeria 2014 budget based on $77.50/bbl oil price

* Nigeria already producing oil below OPEC quota (Adds comments on Ebola, oil)

By Masayuki Kitano and Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Nigeria's finance minister said on Friday she is confident that growth in 2014 will be around the government's latest forecast of 6.5 percent after discounting the economic impact of the insurgency waged by the Islamist group Boko Haram.

"We are confident it will be better than 6 percent and about 6.5," Nigeria's finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, told Reuters.

The government's latest forecast, set in the past few days, puts 2014 growth at 6.5 percent, she said, adding that the forecast already discounted the impact from the Boko Haram insurgency.

"With regard to downside risks, we see more of that with Boko Haram and we've discounted already half a percentage point of GDP in our GDP forecasts," she said.

Okonjo-Iweala said the economic impact on Nigeria from the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was not yet significant.

"On Ebola, we are not yet seeing that much of an impact. As you know, it's not a big problem in Nigeria because we've contained it."

She added that while there were slightly more than 300 people under surveillance, there were currently no cases of Ebola in Nigeria.

"We don't think the impact economically is yet significant...since we have no cases, the news will go out and I think business will begin to come back."

The finance minister played down the economic impact on Nigeria from the recent drop in oil prices, noting that the oil price used to draw up the government's 2014 budget still provided a margin when compared to market prices.

"We set a benchmark each year. Last year it was $77.50. That's the price at which we made our (2014) budget."

The oil price used in drawing up the 2015 budget is likely to be set at about $78 a barrel, she added.

Global benchmark Brent crude hit a 26-month low of $96.21 earlier this week. Brent prices have come off since hitting a nine-month high above $115 a barrel in June, hit by supply increases and sluggish growth in demand.

"Nigeria has already been producing below the 2.5 million barrels a day that we're allowed due to oil theft and vandalism," Okonjo-Iweala said.

"In fact, for the 2015 budget, we're forecasting 2.27 million barrels per day so we're already forecasting a production below the OPEC quota."

Nigeria had budgeted for 2014 oil production of 2.38 million barrels a day, but actual production has been below that, at around 2-2.2 million barrels a day, she added.

Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and ranks No. 13 in output globally. The country's oil production fell 4 percent in 2013 to 2.32 million barrels per day (bpd).

India is now the largest oil export market for Nigeria followed by China and Brazil, Okonjo-Iweala said, adding that the United States, which used to take one-third of Nigeria's oil exports until around 2012, now takes only about 10 percent.

The minister was in Singapore to attend a conference on Friday jointly organised by Singapore state investor Temasek, Goldman Sachs and the National University of Singapore, that discussed issues related to sustainable growth. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)