UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
ABUJA Feb 28 Nigeria's economy is "well on its way out of recession", the vice president's office said on Tuesday, after data showing gross domestic product shrank a less-than-previously 1.3 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016.
The contraction was a large improvement over the 2.24 percent year-on-year contraction in the third quarter.
While Nigeria's rapid inflation through 2016 outweighed any economic growth, slowing inflation will enable an early return to expansion, a vice presidency statement said.
It said a range of factors will help the economy recover, including a $1 billion Eurobond issuance this month, an increase in foreign reserves from $23.9 billion last October to $27.8 billion in January and a rise in oil prices and production.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.