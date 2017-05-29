ABUJA May 29 Nigeria's economy is the "biggest
challenge of all" for the government, the acting president said
on Monday at an event to celebrate two years of the
administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose repeated
periods of medical leave have nevertheless raised concerns.
The economy has contracted for five quarters in a row, data
showed last week, in Nigeria's first recession in 25 years. The
downturn has been driven by low global oil prices, low
production levels - output has fallen by as much as a third -
and a shortage of hard currency.
Buhari's absence is adding to the tension, and last week the
ruling party's leader, Bola Tinubu, warned against coup threats.
Buhari has been in Britain on medical leave for large chunks of
the year, most recently leaving on May 7, handing over duties to
his Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
"Let me first express just how concerned we have been, since
this administration took office, about the impact of the
economic difficulties on our citizens," Osinbajo said at the
event, which marks the halfway point for Buhari's first term, in
the capital of Abuja.
The government is trying to lift Nigeria out of recession by
shifting away from its dependence on oil and imports, investing
heavily in infrastructure and focusing on industries like
agriculture, Osinbajo said.
But economists have expressed scepticism over the
government's scheme known as the Economic Recovery and Growth
Plan, saying it amounts to little more than a wishlist rather
than a roadmap offering concrete solutions.
The acting president, speaking halfway through the year,
also said the budget for 2017 would soon be signed into law.
Officials had promised that the process this year would not
take as long as last year, when the 2016 budget was signed in
May, but the government has missed those targets.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)