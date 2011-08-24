* Reduce recurrent expenditure by 1 pct a year - finmin
ABUJA, Aug 24 Nigeria needs to diversify away
from a reliance on oil, reduce public spending, boost job
creation and finish failing infrastructure projects, the
country's top new economic overseer said on Wednesday.
Coordinator of the Economy and Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala said Nigeria should try to reduce recurrent
expenditure by at least 1 percent a year in the remainder of the
administration, which would bring it down to 70 percent of the
budget by 2014.
Okonjo-Iweala, a former World Bank managing director, also
said fuel subsidies would be ended on a timescale yet to be
decided and pledged to keep sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest
economy within a 3 percent fiscal deficit target.
"We need to work harder. We need to maintain macro-economic
stability. We need to manage our fiscal system in a more prudent
manner. We can start with recurrent expenditure," she told
reporters in the capital Abuja.
Okonjo-Iweala, who was sworn into her new role last week,
said Nigeria's cumbersome budget process had to be changed. But
she said fiscal and budgetary changes would take a long time.
Government offices often spend months without knowing how
much money they have for the year. Political wrangling meant
President Goodluck Jonathan only signed the 2011 budget into law
at the end of May.
"We need to change the budget process in this country. We
can't bring a budget and then have reservations that go back and
forth. The executive has its responsibility and I hope the
lawmakers will also take responsibility. By 2013 we will have a
much saner budget process," Okonjo-Iweala said.
Nigeria's reliance on oil exports meant fiscal prudence was
even more important given the volatility of global oil prices
LCOc1 in recent months during the crisis in North Africa, the
minister said.
Okonjo-Iweala, who has been given broad powers over the
economy, was this week made the head of an economic
implementation team.
She said the president was also keen to diversify the
economy with security, entertainment and agriculture sectors
that should be targeted for growth.
"When one considers the non-oil revenue collection ratio as
a share of GDP, Nigeria lags well behind other peer economies,"
said Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered.
SPENDING HIGH
"Any effort to address this might yield faster fiscal
consolidation, but it is also clear that spending pressures -
with the state at the centre of so much of the reform effort,
especially when it comes to infrastructure - will remain
intense," Khan added.
There are over 150 Nigerian firms outside the oil sector
planning to invest 1.5 trillion nigerian naira ($9.6 billion)
in the next 12-months, Trade and Investment Minister Olusegun
Aganga said in Lagos this week.
Former Finance Minister Aganga said investment included 900
billion naira from the conglomerate Dangote Group ,
45 billion from Nigerian Bottling Company and 225
million from Guinness Nigeria .
In order to help these businesses grow the economy and boost
job creation, the state needs to improve infrastructure and
remove barriers for investors, Okonjo-Iweala said.
"We need to look at infrastructure as an enabler for the
economy. Power, roads, things that will help business, which
will drive economic growth. We need to focus on current
incomplete projects, not starting too many new ones."
The woeful power supply situation in Africa's most populous
nation is one of the most pressing issues for most Nigerians and
is holding back economic growth.
Nigeria has the world's seventh-largest natural gas
reserves, yet is blighted by persistent electricity outages
which force businesses and individuals who can afford them to
rely on diesel generators.
Its focus on making short-term gains on crude exports means
that despite being the world's fifth-largest oil exporter last
year, Nigeria has to import most of its fuel needs due to a lack
of investment in refining infrastructure.
The increased costs associated with fuel importation and
corruption within the industry means the government pays costly
subsidies to temper the price for Nigerians, but these will be
removed, Okonjo-Iweala said.
Most Nigerians live on $2 a day and ending fuel subsidies is
a contentious issue as many believe it is the only benefit they
receive from living in an oil-rich country.
"There has been a lot of debate on fuel subsidies and we
have all resolved that (removing it) is a good direction to go
on. You have to leave it to us to decide when it is prudent to
do so," she told reporters.
