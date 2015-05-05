ABUJA May 5 Nigeria has already used half the
borrowing allowance it has budgeted for and has not released any
funds for capital expenditure so far this year, as lower oil
prices eat into its revenues, the country's finance minister
said on Tuesday.
"We have serious challenges," Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala said in an emailed statement. "Things have been
tough since the beginning of the year and they are likely to
remain so till the end of the year."
The borrowed money has been spent to cover overhead,
including salaries, the minister said.
Lawmakers in Africa's biggest economy and oil producer last
week passed a 4.49 trillion naira ($23 billion) budget for 2015,
3.2 percent lower than last year's spending plans. It was forced
to cut spending after global oil prices slumped.
The budget took longer than usual getting through
parliament, worsening the cash squeeze, because of the closely
fought general elections in March, which saw incumbent President
Goodluck Jonathan defeated.
"As a result of the 50 percent decline in oil revenues, the
country has faced a difficult cash crunch ... Out of the 882
billon naira budgetary provision for borrowing, the government
has borrowed 473 billion naira to meet up with recurrent
expenditure," the finance ministry said.
Okonjo-Iweala had projected annual domestic borrowing last
year would fall to below 500 billion naira from 577 billion
naira in 2013.
The borrowing requirement this year could crowd out lending
to the real economy, raising domestic interest rates and yields
on government bonds, which could hurt growth. Forecasts for
growth have already been lowered twice this year.
The ministry said that inflation is still in single digits
and that the Nigerian economy is projected to grow by 4.8
percent this year.
Government revenues have shrunk sharply since oil sales
account for up to 80 percent of them and its currency, the
naira, has weakened drastically, despite the central
bank's spending billions of U.S. dollars to prop it up.
The lack of funds for capital expenditure means badly needed
infrastructure development will be put on hold. Funding for
large projects such as bridges and roads had already begun to
dry up in 2014, forcing construction firms companies with
government contracts to cut back and fire thousands of workers.
($1 = 197 naira)
(Reporting By Camillus Eboh, additional reporting by Chijioke
Ohuocha, Writing by Julia Payne, Editing by Larry King)