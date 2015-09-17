* Global oil price dive hurts Nigeria badly
ABUJA, Sept 17 Nigerian central bank Governor
Godwin Emefiele ruled out a naira devaluation on Thursday and
told people not to panic about a government order which risks
draining billions of dollars from the financial system.
In an interview with Reuters, Emefiele said he was ready to
inject liquidity if needed into the interbank market, which
dried up this week following the directive to government
departments to move their funds from commercial banks into a
"Treasury Single Account" (TSA) at the central bank.
The policy is part of new President Muhammadu Buhari's drive
to fight corruption, but analysts say it could suck up as much
as 10 percent of banking sector deposits in Africa's biggest
economy -- playing havoc with banks' liquidity ratios.
With global oil prices tumbling, banks and companies are
already struggling with the consequences of a dive in Nigeria's
energy revenues that has hit the naira currency and triggered
flows of capital out of the country.
Then JP Morgan kicked Nigeria out of its influential
Emerging Markets Bond Index last week due to restrictions that
the central bank imposed on the currency market to support the
naira and preserve its foreign exchange reserves.
Since taking office in May, Buhari has vowed to rein in
Nigeria's dependency on oil exports which account for 90 percent
of foreign currency earnings. However, he has faced criticism
from investors for failing to appoint a cabinet yet or outline
concrete policies.
Amid confusion over the implementation of the single account
policy, overnight interbank lending rates spiked to 200 percent,
but Emefiele denied the policy had provoked a liquidity crisis.
"There is no shortage of liquidity," he said, pointing to an
oversubscribed sale of treasury bills on Wednesday. "A spike is
a momentary action. It's sentiment."
"I do not think there is any need for anybody to panic," he
added.
Nevertheless, the interbank naira market was paralysed for a
third day on Thursday, with banks unwilling to lend to each
other, even when rates fell back to 20-30 percent.
In a sign of the financial ructions, commercial bank cash
balances with the central bank that are normally earmarked for
foreign exchange or bond purchases plunged to 173 billion naira
on Thursday from 486 billion two days ago.
Analysts had predicted that the TSA edict could suck 1.2
trillion naira ($6 billion) out of the commercial banking
system. Emefiele said the amount would be less than one
trillion, although he did not give details beyond saying the
measure was designed to root out graft.
His comments did not instill confidence in the new rules
among economists. "It's an example of the government deciding on
a policy without thinking through the mechanics of how its
implementation will work," said Alan Cameron at Exotix, a
London-based specialist in frontier markets -- a higher risk
subset of emerging economies.
"The TSA won't be a disaster, I think those fears are
overblown."
Emefiele said that the commercial banks were in good health
for the time being.
NO DEVALUATION
Emefiele ruled out a further devaluation of the naira
following two in the past year due to the collapse in
oil revenues, insisting that its current level of 197 to the
dollar would be held.
"There will not be a devaluation because right now the
currency is appropriately priced," he said, a day after Buhari
said he did not think the naira should be further depreciated.
In a series of unconventional interventions to protect the
naira, the bank has blocked access to foreign currency for the
importation of 41 items ranging from soap and toothpicks to
cement and private jets.
"There is no intention to review any of those items on the
41 list because we believe that they are items that can be
produced within the country," Emefiele said, adding that the
list might grow.
Analysts dismissed the move as ill-thought out economic
shock therapy that would unleash inflation since Nigeria does
not have the factories and infrastructure to make many of the
items on the list. "Problems from this policy are just going to
grow and grow," said Kevin Daly, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen
Asset Management in London.
Annual inflation hit 9.3 percent in August, above the
central bank's target band.
Emefiele rejected complaints from firms about the difficulty
of getting hold of dollars and ruled out the possibility of a
default by any company with dollar-denominated debt, saying the
bank could "write their cheque and pay them anytime they want".
A financial executive at a large construction firm dismissed
his assurances, saying it had recently taken seven weeks to
receive dollars from the central bank to meet an order, rather
than the few days it used to take.
"You are subject to their will," the executive said, asking
not to be named. "How do you run a business if you're not sure
you can pay back the money you owe?"
($1 = 199 naira)
