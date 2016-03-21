By Felix Onuah
| ABUJA, March 21
ABUJA, March 21 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari urged banks on Monday to boost lending to the agriculture
sector, part of his drive to encourage diversification away from
oil production in Africa's largest economy.
Buhari also vowed to improve energy provision in a country
long blighted by power shortages.
Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, has been hit hard by a
fall in crude prices that has cut vital oil revenues - which
account for 70 percent of national income - causing the economy
to grow by just 2.8 percent in 2015, its slowest pace in
decades.
"Our real wealth is in farming, livestock, hatcheries,
fishery, horticulture and forestry," Buhari told a gathering
of the advisory National Economic Council (NEC) attended by
Nigeria's 36 state governors, the budget minister and central
bank governor.
"Banks should be leaned upon to substantially increase their
lending to the agricultural sector. The Central Bank of Nigeria
(CBN) should bear part of the risk of such loans as a matter of
national policy," he said.
Buhari said his government planned to add 10,000 megawatts
to the national grid in its remaining three years in office.
"In 2016 alone we intend to add 2,000 megawatts to the
national grid," he said, adding that the government was
considering the fast-track completion of pipelines from gas
points to power stations.
He was speaking at his presidential villa in the capital
Abuja at the start of a two-day NEC 'retreat' devoted to
discussing ways of reinvigorating Nigeria's economy.
Inflation in Nigeria has hit a three-year high of 11.4
percent, leaving little scope for the central bank to cut
borrowing costs to help stimulate growth.
Eighteen of 20 analysts polled by Reuters expect the CBN's
monetary policy committee to hold rates at 11 percent on
Tuesday.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Gareth Jones)