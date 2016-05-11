* Nigeria in middle of worst economic crisis in decades
* Government allows petrol stations to charge 67 percent
hike
* Vice President urges more flexible foreign exchange policy
By Ulf Laessing
LAGOS, May 11 Nigeria's government raised fuel
prices by 67 percent and urged the central bank to adopt a more
flexible currency policy to spur investment, top officials said
on Wednesday as Africa's largest economy battles its biggest
crisis in decades.
A fall in global oil prices has hammered state income,
caused dollar shortages and halted infrastructure projects in
Africa's top oil exporter with firms laying off tens of
thousands of workers.
Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said petrol stations
could charge as much as 145 naira ($0.73) a litre gasoline, up
from 86.5 naira before, a move that will help the government to
cut subsidies it has been providing to pay for fuel imports.
But hours after the announcement, the Labour Union Congress,
which represents workers across sectors, said it would resist
the hike, which came into effect on Wednesday.
"The unilateral increase in prices of petroleum products
today by (the) government represents the height of
insensitivity and impunity and shall be resisted by the Nigeria
Labour Congress and its civil society allies," it said.
"The latest increase is the most audacious and cruel in the
history of product price increase," it said in a statement.
In another bold move, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo called on
the central bank to undertake a "substantial" review of its
foreign exchange policies to overcome dollar shortages and
address investor complaints about a high naira rate.
"This would help boost foreign exchange supply and encourage
capital inflows and a free flow of remittances," he told a
bushiness forum in Lagos. "Very soon we will see a more flexible
approach," he added, declining to go into specifics.
The central bank has imposed hard currency curbs and frozen
the naira rate to the dollar, which has hit investment as
foreign firms expect Nigeria to devalue the currency anyway at
some point due to a slump in oil revenues.
Asked whether Nigeria needed to devalue the naira currency
- a move so far objected by President Muhammadu Buhari -
Osinbajo said that "there is an ongoing debate" in government
circles but that it was too early to say whether such a move
made sense.
"There has been a sharp decline in foreign exchange
earnings. The executive is not responsible for monetary policy
but we have made the point clearly that demand management will
not take us out of the woods," he said.
The naira has fallen 40 percent below the official rate on
the parallel market where firms go to get hard currency to fund
their imports.
Osinbajo also said the government would do "anything" to
help banks survive the downturn.
FUEL PRICES
The West African country tried to end fuel subsidies in
2012, doubling the price of gasoline overnight, but later
reinstated some of the subsidy to end a wave of strikes called
in protest.
In a new initiative, the government will also allow fuel
importers to get dollars from sources other than the central
bank, Kachikwu said in a statement. The rate for importing fuel
would then be reflected in the pump price.
Nigeria has for years set a cap on prices for fuel sold at
home and paid importers the difference via subsidies. But in its
2016 budget, the cash-strapped government did not allocate any
money for the subsidies.
Raising fuel prices is sensitive, because many Nigerians see
the subsidy as the only benefit they derive from living in
Africa's top oil producer which is gripped by graft and poverty
despite its energy wealth.
Nigeria imports almost all its gasoline because its
refineries have been neglected for years.
($1 = 198.9000 naira)
